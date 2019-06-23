Cavalry FC picks up first loss of CPL season with 1-0 loss to Forge FC

Kyle Bekker was the lone scorer as Forge FC beat Cavalry FC 1-0 on Saturday in Canadian Premier League action.

It was a critical win for the Hamilton-based Forge, who are chasing the Cavalry for the spring season title in the CPL’s inaugural season.

The Calgary-based Cavalry have a 7-1 record and are two points ahead of the Forge in the standings. The Cavalry have a game in hand on the 6-2-1 Forge.

Bekker silenced the crowd in Calgary in the fifth minute with a well-taken left-footed volley off Kwame Awuah’s cross, stunning the league leaders with his highlight-reel goal.

Both sides are in action on Wednesday as the Cavalry visits York9 FC in Toronto and the Forge travel to FC Edmonton.

Earlier, York9 FC and HFX Wanderers played to a 0-0 draw in Toronto. York9 has a 1-2-5 record and Halifax is 2-4-2.