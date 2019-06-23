Sports
June 23, 2019 12:09 pm
Updated: June 23, 2019 12:10 pm

Cavalry FC picks up first loss of CPL season with 1-0 loss to Forge FC

By Staff The Canadian Press

A file photo of a soccer ball used in the CPL.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett
Kyle Bekker was the lone scorer as Forge FC beat Cavalry FC 1-0 on Saturday in Canadian Premier League action.

It was a critical win for the Hamilton-based Forge, who are chasing the Cavalry for the spring season title in the CPL’s inaugural season.

The Calgary-based Cavalry have a 7-1 record and are two points ahead of the Forge in the standings. The Cavalry have a game in hand on the 6-2-1 Forge.

Bekker silenced the crowd in Calgary in the fifth minute with a well-taken left-footed volley off Kwame Awuah’s cross, stunning the league leaders with his highlight-reel goal.

READ MORE: Investigation underway into racist remarks allegedly made in match between Cavalry FC and Forge FC

Both sides are in action on Wednesday as the Cavalry visits York9 FC in Toronto and the Forge travel to FC Edmonton.

Earlier, York9 FC and HFX Wanderers played to a 0-0 draw in Toronto. York9 has a 1-2-5 record and Halifax is 2-4-2.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

