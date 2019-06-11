CPL players face potential suspensions; no investigation into alleged racist remarks directed at Calgary athletes

Canada Soccer is not investigating accusations of racism in a match between Hamilton’s Forge FC and Calgary’s Cavalry FC.

Cavalry FC player Jordan Brown posted a video on social media alleging teammates heard a racist comment during a physical confrontation between the two teams following a 1-1 tie in the second-round qualifier of the Canadian Championship on June 4.

Brown and Forge FC player Tristan Borges are both facing disciplinary action for their roles in the melee, Canada Soccer confirmed Tuesday.

Potential penalties include fines, deduction of points or exclusion from Canadian Premier League/Canadian Championship matches.

While there is no official timeline for the investigation, both players are expected to face the Canada Soccer Disciplinary Committee in the coming days. Any suspensions will be on hold until the hearings are finished.

However, Brown did not officially report the alleged racist remarks to Soccer Canada, so that is not part of the current investigation.

The sport’s governing body said it would need somebody to step forward and make a complaint to start that process.

An investigation would require witness corroboration, as well as an examination of video and audio from field level to find out what was said.

“We know what happened,” Brown told Global News Monday. “We’ll just let the people above in higher places deal with it.

“I’m sure they’ll do the right thing and make the right decision.”

Calgary and Hamilton will meet for the first time since the skirmish Tuesday night to kick off the second and final leg of the Canadian Championship second-round qualifier.

The winner will meet the Vancouver Whitecaps of the MLS for a home-and-away series in the third round.