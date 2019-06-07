Canada
June 7, 2019 12:53 pm

Allegations of racism in Hamilton Forge, Calgary Cavalry match

By The Canadian Press

Cavalry FC forward Jordan Brown evades Foothills FC defenders in a April 26, 2019, preseason game.

Cavalry FC Media/Mike Sturk
A A

The Canadian Premier League is investigating accusations of racism in a match between Hamilton’s Forge FC and Calgary’s Cavalry FC.

Story continues below

Cavalry FC player Jordan Brown posted a video on social media saying teammates heard a racist comment during a shoving match that erupted at the end of Tuesday’s 1-1 tie in a second-round qualifying match of the Canadian Championship.

Cavalry FC had tied the game on a last-minute penalty kick in Hamilton. The two clubs meet again Tuesday in Calgary in the second and final leg of the round.

READ MORE: FC Edmonton prepares to play Cavalry FC in CPL’s first-ever Battle of Alberta

The series winner meets the Vancouver Whitecaps of the MLS in the third round.

The CPL said the league is gathering information from both clubs before handing the matter to Canada Soccer to determine if the code of conduct and ethics was violated.

“The Canadian Premier League and those associated with the league and clubs do not tolerate discriminatory, disrespectful or offensive behaviour of any kind, under any circumstances,” the CPL said in a statement.

“This behaviour does not reflect the values of the league, clubs or the community which it represents.”

READ MORE: FC Edmonton prepares to play Cavalry FC in CPL’s first-ever Battle of Alberta

Forge FC said in a statement the organization “has a zero tolerance policy on matters of racism or discrimination and such actions have never been, and will not be tolerated.”

The club also said it supports the league’s review.

“We are confident that examination will bring this matter to a conclusion and will have no further comment until that time,” the statement said.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Calgary Cavalry match
Canadian Premier League
Cavalry FC
Cavalry match
CPL
CPL racism
Discrimination
Forge FC
Forge match
Hamilton Forge
Hamilton Forge Match
Racism
racism allegations

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.