Forge FC earns 2-0 win over FC Edmonton

Tristan Borges scored on a penalty kick in the 34th minute and the Hamilton Forge went on to a 2-0 win over FC Edmonton on Wednesday night in Canadian Premier League action.

Daniel Krutzen added a goal in the 70th minute as the Forge improved to 4-2-1 with their third straight win.

READ MORE: HFX Wanderers defeat Forge FC 2-1 to earn first ever CPL victory

Watch below: (From April 2019) Forge FC held a kickoff party at Hamilton’s Gore Park ahead of their inaugural match on April 27.

Borges leads the CPL in scoring in the league’s inaugural season with four goals this season.

FC Edmonton now has a win, two losses, and a draw.

READ MORE: FC Edmonton has big hopes for goalkeeper Connor James

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of FC Edmonton in 2019.