May 30, 2019 12:05 am
Updated: May 30, 2019 12:09 am

Forge FC earns 2-0 win over FC Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press

Forge FC fans chant and cheer during the inaugural soccer match of the Canadian Premier League between Forge FC of Hamilton and York 9 in Hamilton, Ont. Saturday, April 27, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Lynett
A A

Tristan Borges scored on a penalty kick in the 34th minute and the Hamilton Forge went on to a 2-0 win over FC Edmonton on Wednesday night in Canadian Premier League action.

Daniel Krutzen added a goal in the 70th minute as the Forge improved to 4-2-1 with their third straight win.

Borges leads the CPL in scoring in the league’s inaugural season with four goals this season.

FC Edmonton now has a win, two losses, and a draw.

