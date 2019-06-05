Cavalry FC and Forge FC draw 1-1 after heated last-minute penalty kick

A last-minute penalty for Cavalry FC brought them to a heated 1-1 draw with Forge FC on Tuesday night in the Canadian Championship Qualifying Round 2 match.

At Tim Hortons Field, Forge’s Emery Welshman scored into an open net in the 48th minute with Cavalry missing numerous chances trying to catch up.

But Forge goalkeeper Quillian Roberts’ high boot in the box gave him a red card with seconds remaining in added time resulting in a penalty kick.

Midfielder Alexander Achinioti-Jonsson replaced Roberts in net, but he couldn’t stop Cavalry’s Dominique Malonga who scored in the left side of the goal.

The equalizer then brought on a shoving match between the teams at the end of the game.