Hamilton’s Forge FC unveils its mascot — Sparx, an orange dragon who can’t play soccer

With Hamilton’s Canadian Premier League team Forge FC just days away from kicking off its inaugural season, the club unveiled its mascot, Sparx, on Thursday.

Birthed from a fiery orange egg found in the reeds next to a waterfall by Forge co-founder Bob Young — or so the franchise’s promotional comic strip says — Sparx is a wide-eyed orange dragon that is apparently quite clumsy on the pitch.

The newest member of Forge FC comes complete with wings, a tail, a lack of balance and no ability to strike a dead ball.

Sparx also wields one of the most important components of a blacksmith: a hammer (albeit a plastic one).

Sparx is expected to roam the sidelines and bleachers at Tim Hortons Field when Forge FC opens its first season against York9 FC on Saturday, April 27 at 1 p.m.

Hamilton’s newest sports franchise is a part of the Canadian Premier League, which is a Tier 1 pro soccer outlet that will launch with seven teams: Cavalry FC (Calgary), FC Edmonton, Forge FC (Hamilton), HFX Wanderers FC (Halifax), Pacific FC (Victoria), Valour FC (Winnipeg) and York 9 FC (York Region).

The CPL says more teams are expected to join in 2020.

