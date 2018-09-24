Philadelphia Flyers unveil Gritty, ‘the most terrifying mascot in the NHL’

With the start of the regular season just around the corner, the Philadelphia Flyers unveiled the team’s new mascot named Gritty.

On Monday, the NHL team revealed the orange, overweight, googly-eyed monster, the Flyers’ second mascot in team history.

“His father was a ‘bully,’ so naturally he has some of those tendencies — talented but feisty, a fierce competitor, known for his agility given his size,” the team boasts on its website. “He’s loyal but mischievous; the ultimate Flyers fan who loves the orange and black, but is unwelcoming to anyone who opposes his team.

“Legend has it he earned the name “Gritty” for possessing an attitude so similar to the team he follows,” according to the Flyers.

The NHL team previously had a mascot dubbed Slapshot in 1976. However, it only lasted less than a year.

As for Gritty, the mascot will make its game debut on Monday night, when the Flyers are home to take on the Boston Bruins. How will the hometown fans react? If social media is any indicator, the Flyers just unveiled “the most terrifying mascot in the NHL.”

“If this thing tries to touch me, I’m launching a beer at its head,” TJ Schirmer tweeted.

“Guys, I’m being sincere, this just doesn’t work. Gritty has hidden bodies under floor boards,” reads another comment.

“Can’t wait to see this at games, I don’t like sleep anyway,” another user chimed in.

Here’s a look at some of the reaction:

