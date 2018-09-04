Edmonton Oilers to celebrate 40th season with fan event, special retro jersey

The 2018-19 NHL season is the 40th anniversary for Edmonton Oilers hockey and the team is ready to celebrate.

It all kicks off with a special fan day on Sept. 15. Hockey fans will be able to attend the free event to watch a scrimmage, test their hockey skills in the Hockey Zone, meet mascot Hunter in the Kids Zone and check out various Oilers artifacts that will be on display.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the scrimmage will take place between 10:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.

Hall of Fame members Grant Fuhr and Glenn Anderson will be making an appearance during a mini locker room sale to meet fans and sign autographs. The sale will also feature Oilers new and game-used equipment and game-worn jerseys from various Oilers over the years.

“Oilers fans are passionate and have a truly unique relationship with the franchise,” Oilers Entertainment Group CEO & vice-chair Bob Nicholson said.

“The Oilers have existed for 40 years because of the fans, and this milestone is as much a celebration of them as it is of the team.”

As part of the anniversary, the team unveiled a special “retro” jersey that will be worn four times through the season against former Smythe division opponents. According to the team, it will allow them to commemorate “classic franchise rivalries.”

The #Oilers retro jersey will be worn November 29 vs. Los Angeles, December 9 vs. Calgary, December 31 vs. Winnipeg & March 7 vs. Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/OnGcy3KVOf — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 4, 2018

Reaction to the jersey was mixed online, with many fans pointing out that the retro jersey looks very similar to the blue jerseys the Oilers wore until the orange ones were unveiled in 2016.

What a fresh new idea! Never seen a jersey like this before! — Ha! He's a Ginger! (@Rowlando04) September 4, 2018

Should be the normal jersey worn every game. One of the most perfect looks of all time. Ditch the new look. — Jason Fabok (@JasonFabok) September 4, 2018

I must be the only Oilers fan that likes the Orange jerseys. Glad we are still using them but i am also happy that the blues are being used also. — Samurai Donkey (@G_Mack56) September 4, 2018

Best jersey ever! — Amber (@2sweets) September 4, 2018

Finally back to the real oiler colours. Should have never left guys bring em back full time — Johnny Mack (@Gmack_) September 4, 2018

The Copper Blue jerseys are back!!!!! — MMU SportsGodz (Ashton Nickerson-Babin) (@MMUSportGodz_OT) September 4, 2018

The Edmonton Oilers get the 2018-19 action underway with their first pre-season game against the Calgary Flames on Sept. 17. The regular season starts Oct. 6 when the Oilers head to New Jersey to face the Devils.