Fans banned for life from arena after racist taunts during hockey game

The Pétroliers du Nord hockey club announced earlier this week that two hockey fans had been banned for life from the Aréna Régional de la Rivière-du-Nord in Saint-Jérôme.

The announcement came after a public outcry over an incident at the arena on Feb. 23, as the Pétroliers du Nord took on the Marquis de Jonquière in a semi-professional game of the Ligue nord-américaine de hockey (LNAH).

Marquis defenceman, Jonathan-Ismael Diaby, a former draft choice of the NHL’s Nashville Predators, left the game during the second period after being verbally abused by fans.

Video of the game on the league’s website shows a fan harassing Diaby, 24, as he entered the penalty box. The fan can be seen making racist gestures and pointing to an image on his cell phone, which Diaby has said was a baboon. A few minutes later, an altercation broke out in the stands where Diaby’s friends and family were seated.

Both Diaby and his family left the arena and the game continued.

Pétroliers management said the fans were identified on video thanks to the collaboration of the on-site security service and the many team supporters who condemn inappropriate acts and gestures.

The Pétroliers are due back on the ice Saturday evening, and the team said it isn’t taking any chances.

Security has been beefed up at the arena to ensure the safety of both the players and spectators.

The league also condemned the incident and put out a directive to its clubs to implement a series of measures starting March 1, aimed at increasing safety and reminding the public of what is its code of conduct.

The new measures are as follows:

A message will be broadcast at the beginning of each game reminding the public of the LNAH’s zero-tolerance policy with regard to discriminatory gestures and remarks.

Increased security in arenas and the immediate expulsion of offenders.

A directive to officials to stop the game and not restart until the ejection of anyone who breaks the rules in regards to discrimination.

–With files from The Canadian Press