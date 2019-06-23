Wildfire sparks north of West Vancouver
A wildfire sparked north of West Vancouver Sunday morning.
Smoke can be seen off the Sea to Sky Highway, just north of Ansell Place — which is located north of Horseshoe Bay.
The District of North Vancouver Fire Department says the area is in a high fire hazard right now.
BC Wildfire Service is on scene. Global News has reached out for more details.
