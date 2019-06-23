BC Wildfire

More
Fire
June 23, 2019 11:15 am
Updated: June 23, 2019 11:55 am

Wildfire sparks north of West Vancouver

By News Anchor  Global News
A A

A wildfire sparked north of West Vancouver Sunday morning.

Smoke can be seen off the Sea to Sky Highway, just north of Ansell Place — which is located north of Horseshoe Bay.

The District of North Vancouver Fire Department says the area is in a high fire hazard right now.

BC Wildfire Service is on scene. Global News has reached out for more details.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Wildfire
District of North Vancouver
Fire
forrest fire
high fire hazard
Horseshoe Bay
Lions Bay
west vancouver
Wildfire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.