Wildfire sparks north of West Vancouver

A wildfire sparked north of West Vancouver Sunday morning.

Wildfire burning just north of West Vancouver. ⁦@BCGovFireInfo⁩ on scene. Slow down on Hwy 99 north of Ansell Place. Reminder we are in HIGH Fire Hazard. pic.twitter.com/HCGJW2Xl7X — DNV Fire Rescue Services (@DNVFRS) June 23, 2019

Smoke can be seen off the Sea to Sky Highway, just north of Ansell Place — which is located north of Horseshoe Bay.

The District of North Vancouver Fire Department says the area is in a high fire hazard right now.

BC Wildfire Service is on scene. Global News has reached out for more details.