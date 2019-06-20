7 flights diverted after false alarm at Montreal’s Trudeau International Airport

Seven flights were diverted and others have been delayed after a false alarm at Montreal’s Trudeau Airport late Thursday afternoon.

Anne-Sophie Hamel, spokesperson for the airport, told Global News a fire alarm went off shortly after 4 p.m. at the NAV Canada control tower.

As a result, the tower had to be evacuated for about 15 minutes but authorities quickly learned it was a false alarm.

Operations resumed and employees were allowed back to work around 4:30 p.m., but seven flights were diverted as a precautionary measure. The incident has led to several delayed flights, according to Hamel.

The airport apologizes to travellers for any inconveniences.

“We are sorry about the situation,” the airport said on social media.

