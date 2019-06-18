Passenger plane makes emergency landing in Hamilton: airport

Hamilton International Airport says a Porter Airlines plane made an emergency landing at one of its two runways on Tuesday morning.

The airport said on Twitter that it had closed a runway after a Toronto-bound flight from Montreal had run into some trouble and made a landing just after 11 a.m.

“As the flight landed, Hamilton International Airport fire responded, and there are no reported injuries,” the tweet read.

“All passengers and crew have deplaned and departed Hamilton International,” the airport announced in a followup post just after 1 p.m.

According to the Porter Airlines website, Flight 458 left Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport at 9:10 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at 10:30 a.m. at Toronto’s Billy Bishop island airport.

The Hamilton airport says it remains open and that passenger operations are “unaffected.”

