Passenger plane makes emergency landing in Hamilton: airport

Hamilton International Airport says a Porter Airlines plane made an emergency landing at one of its two runways on Tuesday morning.
The airport said on Twitter that it had closed a runway after a Toronto-bound flight from Montreal had run into some trouble and made a landing just after 11 a.m.
“As the flight landed, Hamilton International Airport fire responded, and there are no reported injuries,” the tweet read.
READ MORE: Federal government commits $18 million towards Hamilton airport ‘modernization’ project
“All passengers and crew have deplaned and departed Hamilton International,” the airport announced in a followup post just after 1 p.m.
According to the Porter Airlines website, Flight 458 left Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport at 9:10 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive at 10:30 a.m. at Toronto’s Billy Bishop island airport.
The Hamilton airport says it remains open and that passenger operations are “unaffected.”
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.