Frances Bean Cobain shares ‘raw and truthful’ song on Instagram

Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of late Nirvana frontman, Kurt Cobain, and ex-Hole singer Courtney Love, has teased yet another original song.

The 26-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the “raw and truthful” snippet.

“Be forewarned,” she wrote in the post. “These are clips of a very sad song, but it’s raw and truthful, so I wanted to share it.”

Although this isn’t the first time Cobain has posted a video of herself performing, this one in particular sparked interest in many of her followers thanks to its cryptic background.

Some outlets, including Spin, ET Canada and Uproxx speculated that the untitled song was written about her father given the gloomy nature of its lyrics.

READ MORE: Listen to ‘lost’ Freddie Mercury song, ‘Time Waits for No One’

While the song does not explicitly address the Smells Like Teen Spirit rocker by name, the meaning seems to revolve around an impactful death.

Kurt Cobain died by suicide in 1994. His daughter was only 18 months old when he died.

“I know you weren’t meant to stay in this place,” she sang. “Sometimes I find it hard to look at my own face / Maybe one day I will talk to you / If I’m lucky it won’t be too soon.”

“They say I’m soft and resemble an angel,” she continued in the tune. “What happens to angels when they die?”

Since initially posting clips of her original compositions, Cobain has seemingly gained a lot of traction over social media. “Music coming soonish y’all,” she added.

Fans have previously egged the singer on in hopes that they’ll someday hear a recording from a studio, with many praising her for her talents, including My Chemical Romance‘s Gerard Way.

“Beautiful. You sound so good. So proud to watch you go on this journey, sharing your art,” he wrote with a heart emoji.

“Your falsetto is gorgeous,” commented musician Charlotte Kemp Muhl.

READ MORE: Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine reveals throat cancer diagnosis

In response, the younger Cobain thanked her followers for their support. “Thanks for the continued interest and words of encouragement,” she wrote. “I see them all and they make my heart full.”

As of this writing, there have been no announcements regarding an official Frances Bean Cobain release.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis