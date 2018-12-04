Frances Bean Cobain shares performance of new original song

It seems talent does run in the family after all.

Frances Bean Cobain, sole daughter of the late Nirvana frontman, Kurt Cobain, and ex-Hole singer Courtney Love, published a snippet of her own original song on Instagram over the weekend. This isn’t the first time the 26-year-old has posted a video of herself performing.

While not a full offering, the 30-second excerpt certainly showcases the talent of Cobain.

The unique offering is Cobain’s fourth original recording and the first to actually include lyrics.

The words hint at the subject of a relationship gone sour. Something many of her followers believe is related to her divorce from ex-husband Isaiah Silva in 2017.

Cobain wrote the enigmatic lyrics in her post.

“No one told me how I should love myself / Damn near killed me, damn near killed myself / I’ve been stuck in your time capsule / Don’t you think you ought to let me go?”

Fans have been egging her on in hopes that they’ll someday hear a recording from a studio. “You have the voice of an angel,” said one user.

“Love this. Love your voice,” said another. “Your Dad would be so proud!”

She replied to users questioning her in a previous post. “Will you ever release a full song?” asked a follower. “Oh yes,” she replied.

The confidence is clear in her performances, but not so evident in her writing. “If I could keep the raspiness in my voice from being sick without getting sick… I would,” she wrote, leaving her doubtful of an official release, specifically after circulating rumours of a record deal that never came to be.

Many Nirvana/Hole fans have accredited the success of the young Cobain to her parents’ legacy, rather than her own artistic endeavours and philanthropic efforts.

Following a lengthy battle with addiction and the height of Nirvana’s success, her father committed suicide when she was only a toddler in 1994.

Kurt and Frances Bean Cobain.

Cobain acknowledged this to a user who claimed her music ripped off the likes of her parents’ in a prior comment. “You are probably right in the respect that people probably can make assumptions or conclusions about my art because they are informed about my life’s trajectory,” she said

“Not everyone has to like it,” she added. “That’s not a requirement of making and receiving art.”

As of this writing, there have been no official announcements regarding an official Frances Bean Cobain release.

