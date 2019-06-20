Listen to ‘lost’ Freddie Mercury song, ‘Time Waits for No One’

After being buried in the music vault for more than three decades, a previously unreleased Freddie Mercury ballad called Time Waits for No One has surfaced.

The track was released on Thursday and accompanied by a music video, which features a compelling, emotional performance by the late Queen singer.

Mercury recorded the song back in 1986, when it was known only as Time, and it was recently released as part of the soundtrack for the Dave Clark-directed musical of the same name.

Initially, Time was heavily produced and featured multiple vocal tracks, drum, bass and a prominent saxophone solo, however Clark — who was a close friend of Mercury’s — rediscovered the master tracks in 2017 and reworked them to create Time Waits for No One and bring out the best in the singer.

The result? A completely stripped-down version, which effectively highlights the power of the 1986 tune, thanks to some isolated vocals and a beautiful Mark Moran piano track.

Clark, the former drummer and leader of the Dave Clark Five, recently told Rolling Stone about his experience collaborating with Mercury.

“Everyone said to me that Freddie would be a nightmare to work with because he was so meticulous,” he said.

“I’m the same way,” he continued. “I wanted things to be right. If I didn’t like something, I’d say it and vice versa with Freddie.”

He revealed that their recording session lasted a full 12 hours — “from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m.” — adding that Mercury even brought a personal chef who cooked for everybody, including the tape operators.

According to Clark, Mercury originally wanted to record Time with Queen, however he convinced him otherwise, promising: “If it doesn’t work, I’ll pay for the time, and we’ll bring your boys in.”

Subsequently, the duo recorded In My Defence, which was released in 1992 as Mercury’s first posthumous single.

Time Waits for No One is now available on all major streaming platforms.

