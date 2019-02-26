Queen, Adam Lambert announce ‘The Show Must Go On’ documentary

Following the explosive Queen + Adam Lambert Oscars performance on Sunday night, It was revealed that there will be an upcoming documentary about the formation and history of the joint group.

The film will take a look back at how singer Adam Lambert eventually became the new longstanding frontman for English rock outfit Queen, after first meeting and performing with original members Brian May and Roger Taylor on American Idol in 2009.

In an official press release, ABC revealed film will be called The Show Must Go On — The Queen + Adam Lambert Story — a subtle reference to the 1991 smash-hit from the band’s final album, Innuendo.

Lambert confirmed the news on Monday afternoon via Twitter. “So excited about our documentary,” he wrote.

The Show Must Go On — The Queen + Adam Lambert Story will air on April 29 at 7 p.m. ET.

The Jim Beach/Simon Lipton-produced documentary takes clips from the vaults of Miracle Productions — which has captured footage of the musicians touring together since 2011.

The two-hour special will also feature exclusive interviews with a number of special guests, including Simon Cowell, Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins, and this year’s Acadamy Award winner for Best Actor, Rami Malek.

Malek starred in the 2018 Queen biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody. He played the role of the late and legendary frontman, Freddie Mercury.

Lambert’s parents, Leila and Eber, will also make an appearance.

“Truly an honor to continue performing alongside these two legends after 7 years,” wrote Lambert in a tweet which featured a picture of him, Taylor and May.

“You’ve changed my life,” he added. “I’m honoured to help keep your songs exist as live entertainment!”

Since he began touring with Queen, Lambert has kept busy with his own solo career. He took a short break in 2017 due to his mental health state, but just last week announced his grand return with a fiery new single, Feel Something.

Lambert is currently working on the follow-up to his third album, the critically-acclaimed The Original High (2015).

Meanwhile, May, 71, recently released his first single as a solo artist in more than 20 years. New Horizons premiered on New Year’s Eve.

New Horizons is now available to stream on all platforms. As of this writing, the upcoming album has no scheduled release date.

Queen announced its return to the stage in December. The Rhapsody tour will feature May, Taylor and Lambert once again. They will reunite once more to deliver their “most ambitious” show yet.

Tickets are now on sale and available through the official Queen website.

The Rhapsody Tour North America 2019

** Canadian shows are bolded **

July 10 — Vancouver, B.C. @Rogers Arena

July 12 — Tacoma, Wash. @Tacoma Dome

July 14 — San Jose, Calif. @SAP Center

July 16 — Phoenix, Ariz. @Talking Stick Resort Arena

July 19 — Los Angeles, Calif. @The Forum

July 23 — Dallas, Tex. @American Airlines Center

July 24 — Houston, Tex. @Toyota Center

July 27 — Detroit, Mich. @Little Caesars Arena

July 28 — Toronto, Ont. @Scotiabank Arena

July 30 — Washington, D.C. @Capital One Arena

July 31 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @PPG Paints Arena

Aug. 3 — Philadelphia, Pa. @Wells Fargo Center

Aug. 4 — Boston, Mass. @Xfinity Center

Aug. 6 — New York City, N.Y. @Madison Square Garden

Aug. 9 — Chicago, Ill. @United Center

Aug. 10 — St. Paul, Minn. @Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 13 — Columbus, Ohio @Nationwide Arena

Aug. 15 — Nashville, Tenn. @Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 17 — Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @BB&T Center

Aug. 18 — Tampa, Fla. @Amalie Arena

Aug. 20 — New Orleans, La. @Smoothie King Center

Aug. 22 — Atlanta, Ga. @State Farm Arena

Aug. 23 — Charlotte, N.C. @Spectrum Center

