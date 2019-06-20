Peterborough man arrested after breath test reveals twice the legal limit of alcohol: police

A Peterborough man has been accused of impaired driving after police received a call on Wednesday evening about a possible intoxicated driver in a parking lot.

Around 6:20 p.m., police responded to a Lansdowne Street West parking lot to investigate reports of a suspected intoxicated driver.

Officers say they located a suspect and detected the odour of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s breath.

Police say a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.

James Anthony Mackenzie, 33, of Westcott Street, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

The accused was served an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 17.

