June 20, 2019 11:28 am
Updated: June 20, 2019 11:29 am

Peterborough man arrested after breath test reveals twice the legal limit of alcohol: police

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Police charged the 33-year-old man with impaired driving after officers say he failed a breath test.

A Peterborough man has been accused of impaired driving after police received a call on Wednesday evening about a possible intoxicated driver in a parking lot.

Around 6:20 p.m., police responded to a Lansdowne Street West parking lot to investigate reports of a suspected intoxicated driver.

Officers say they located a suspect and detected the odour of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s breath.

Police say a subsequent breath test revealed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.

James Anthony Mackenzie, 33, of Westcott Street, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

The accused was served an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 17.

