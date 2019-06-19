Crime
Peterborough motorcyclist charged with impaired driving following crash

Peterborough police have charged a man with impaired driving following a motorcycle crash on Tuesday.

A Peterborough man has been charged with impaired driving following a motorcycle crash on Tuesday night.

Around 9:10 p.m., police were dispatched to Cumberland Avenue for a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. Police say the vehicle left the roadway and struck a curb, which caused the driver to fall onto the lawn of a residence.

Officers located the driver, and police say a subsequent breath test revealed he had more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.

Charles Jardin, 63, of Cumberland Avenue, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 80-plus.

The accused received an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on July 17.

