Crash in City of Kawartha Lakes sees 2 men charged with impaired driving: OPP

Two City of Kawartha Lakes men face impaired driving charges following a crash on Tuesday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP says officers were called to the scene of a single vehicle in a ditch on Peace Road in the hamlet of Reaboro, about 10 kilometres east of Lindsay.

Officers arrived and noted a second vehicle at the scene as the driver said he was trying to help remove the vehicle in the ditch.

Police determined that both drivers were under the influence of alcohol.

Nathan Huntley, 39, of Lindsay, and James Markussen, 30, of Reaboro, were both arrested and charged with operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration 80 plus. Markussen was additionally charged with having care of control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

Huntley will appear in court on July 25; Markussen is scheduled to appear in court on July 11.

