Where to celebrate Canada Day in the Hamilton, Burlington and Niagara region

On Monday, Canada turns 152 and there are plenty of venues in the Hamilton-Niagara region with suitable parties for friends and family. Most will cap off festivities with fireworks at dusk.

Here are some entertainment options for July 1st:

Hamilton and area

Bayfront Park – 200 Harbour Front Dr.

Fireworks Monday at 10:00 p.m.

The city of Hamilton’s Canada Day party goes at Bayfront Park on Monday with family-friendly interactive games, a fireworks show and live entertainment featuring JUNO and Polaris nominated electro-soul artist Zaki Ibrahim.

The park will also host over 15 food trucks, art shops, a beer garden, capped off with the fireworks at 10:00 p.m.

It all gets started at 2:00 p.m. with the first of six live performances.

The city is offering free shuttle service between downtown and Bayfront Park which begins running at 2:00 p.m.

Limited parking is available near Bayfront & Pier 4 Parks.

It’s Your Festival – Gage Park -1000 Main Street East

The festival will celebrate it’s 50th edition this Canada Day weekend in Gage Park. The event will start on Saturday and run until Monday night.

Jully Black, The Northern Pikes, Chilliwack, and The Pursuit of Happiness are some of the marquee bands that will headline the three-day event which kicks off on Friday.

The festival is open from Noon to 11:00 p.m. each day and features foods from around the world, beer garden, midway rides, as well as arts and crafts.

Ribfest – 266 Main St N, Waterdown

Fireworks at dusk on Sunday

Waterdown’s Oh Canada Ribfest will turn 10 this coming weekend. The event runs for four days at Memorial Park with Canada Day fireworks going late Sunday night. Ribfest’s kicks off on Friday at 3:00 p.m. and runs until 11p.m., Saturday hours are 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 11p.m. and Monday 11:00 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Westfield Heritage Village – 1049 Kirkwall Road, Rockton

Westfield’s historic buildings, gardens and forests will be accessible from 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Monday.

It’s an opportunity for new Canadians to experience the history of Canada. Many of the historical buildings will feature volunteers in period clothing.

Brantford

Lions Park – 20 Edge St, Brantford

Fireworks Monday at 10:00 p.m.

Brantford’s party goes at Lions Park On July 1st, with a kids zone, food and marketplace shops, pony rides, beer tent, and live music featuring Colin James.

The city’s citizenship ceremony will go at the Boys and Girls club at 9:00 a.m. with Lions Park events starting at 2:00 p.m.

Free shuttles will run from 1:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Burlington

Spencer Smith Park – 1400 Lakeshore Rd, Burlington

Fireworks Monday at 10:00 p.m.

Burlington will celebrate the nation’s 152nd birthday at Spencer Smith Park with live performances on the main stage, a citizenship ceremony, and a visit from the Mayor of Itabashi, Burlington’s twin city in Japan, Mr. Takeshi Sakamoto.

Stilt walkers, face painters, hair artists, giant inflatables, sampling booths, and food vendors are some other attractions.

There’s also a Canada Day 5k run which kicks off from the park at 10:00 a.m.

The event runs Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The city is urging residents to cycle, walk, carpool or use transit in light of limited parking.

A free shuttle service will be available from 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Monday. The service will make stops between the Burlington GO Station and the downtown bus terminal.

Niagara Region

Niagara Falls – Queen Victoria Park – 6345 Niagara Pkwy

Fireworks show over Niagara Falls Monday at 10:00 p.m. (weather permitting)

Several free concerts in Queen Victoria Park highlight festivities at Niagara Falls.

In addition to cycling, hiking and golf opportunities, the Park will be the sight of a free live music stage, family activities, performers and an outdoor licensed gourmet barbeque on the front lawn of Queen Victoria Park.

Travel from Toronto to Niagara Parks on the GO Niagara Seasonal Train Service will be available on the holiday.

GO will also offer access to the Niagara-on-the-Lake Shuttle and two-day access to WEGO, the hop-on, hop-off bus service in Niagara Falls.

St. Catharines – Rennie Park, Port Dalhousie – 60 Lakeport Rd, St. Catharines

Fireworks Monday at 10 p.m. from Henley Island.

Celebrate Canada’s 152nd Birthday in the City of St. Catharines.

Festivities on Monday are at Rennie Park in Port Dalhousie and run from Noon to 4:00 p.m.

Activities include a Rock climbing wall, pony rides, buskers, a photobooth, Lions Club barbeque and live music stage.

Fireworks can be viewed from either Jaycee Park or Rennie Park.