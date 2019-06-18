Barrie police searching for missing 59-year-old woman
Officers are searching for a 59-year-old woman who was reported missing on Monday evening.
Nancy Van Hintum was last known to be at her home in southwest Barrie late Monday morning, Barrie police say. Police, family and friends are concerned for the woman’s well-being.
READ MORE: Police searching for suspect after reported road rage incident near Schomberg
Van Hintum is described as five feet three inches tall and 145 pounds with a medium build, shoulder-length straight brown hair and hazel eyes. She also wears glasses, police say.
She is believed to be driving a grey 2010 Toyota Matrix with the licence plate AFPL908, police add.
READ MORE: 3 charged in connection with reported violent Midland robbery: OPP
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts can contact the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.