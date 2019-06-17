Police searching for suspect after reported road rage incident near Schomberg

South Simcoe police are searching for a male suspect in a red Suzuki Grand Vitara, after he allegedly showed victims in another vehicle a possible handgun during a road rage incident on Saturday evening near Schomberg, Ont.

The reported incident started at 6 p.m. eastbound along Kings Highway 9, police say.

According to officers, the man in the Suzuki followed the victims in their vehicle north from Highway 9 along Simcoe County Road 27.

Eventually, the man in the Suzuki caught up to the other vehicle, police say, and both stopped on the side of the road in an area south of Bond Head, Ont.

It was then that the suspect reportedly showed what appeared to be a gun to the victims, officers add.

The suspect then drove off south on Simcoe County Road 27 back toward Schomberg, police say.

No one was injured as a result of this incident, officers add.

The driver of the Suzuki is described to be a skinny man, with short, brown, shaggy hair, wearing a blue and white jacket, police say. There is also a spare tire on the Suzuki’s rear with a red cover over it, police add.

Police are looking to speak to the driver of the red Suzuki.

Anyone with information can contact Det. Const. Ian Fenik at 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

