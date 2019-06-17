3 charged in connection with reported violent Midland robbery: OPP

Three people have been charged in connection with a violent robbery that took place at the King Street Midland Motel in April, OPP say.

John Alex Daka, 36, from Barrie and Vance Thomas Sylvester, 29, from Christian Island have been charged with robbery with violence, disguise with intent and assault causing bodily harm, police say.

Gillian Lachapelle, 32, from Midland was charged with robbery with violence, officers add.

On April 13, the male victim was reportedly assaulted and had several items taken from him by force

The accused have been released from custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland at a future date, police say.

