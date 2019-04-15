Southern Georgian Bay OPP searching for suspects after alleged assault, theft

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are searching for two male suspects after an alleged assault and theft that took place at a Midland motel Saturday night.

A man staying at a motel on King Street had a black gym bag with his wallet and personal items allegedly taken from him by force by two male suspects who were wearing masks and driving a dark-coloured Sedan, police say.

The OPP say after officers were dispatched at 11:54 p.m., they learned that a male staying at the motel, who was being visited by a female guest, was assaulted by two unknown men in his room.

The reported assault continued outside, where the man was disrobed and assaulted again, police say, before his belongings were stolen and the two suspects fled in a dark-coloured Sedan.

Officer say those who may have walked or driven along the south end of King Street, Midland, near Galloway Boulevard between 11 p.m., April 13 and 12:30 a.m., April 14, and noticed suspicious activity can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

