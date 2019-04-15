Barrie police searching for woman after expensive scotch stolen from LCBO

Barrie police are searching for a woman who allegedly stole six bottles of expensive scotch from an LCBO on Caplan Avenue on March 8.

According to officers, five bottles of Macallan Classic Cut and one bottle of Benriach Peated Cask were stolen, totalling just under $875.

READ MORE: South Simcoe police investigate fire in Stroud

The suspect is described as a white female, who is short and has dark hair, a dark jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, dark pants and dark shoes, police say, adding that the woman carried a large purse, which was used to conceal the six scotch bottles.

Barrie officers say the woman left the store after purchasing three canned products that she had chosen.

According to police, the theft was discovered after empty cardboard tubes that the alcohol bottles were stored in were found a short time later.

READ MORE: Hamilton man arrested for impaired driving in Mulmur: Dufferin OPP

When the video surveillance footage was reviewed, officers say, it was clear who responsible and how the alleged theft happened.

Barrie police say anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Osborne of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2783, or by email at bosborne@barriepolice.ca. Officers add that people can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com.

WATCH: Man steals several bottles of alcohol from an LCBO in Scarborough