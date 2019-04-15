South Simcoe police investigate fire in Stroud

South Simcoe officers are investigating a suspicious fire at a restaurant in Stroud, which they responded to around 12 a.m. Monday.

Police say there were no injuries and that the Innisfil Fire and Rescue Service put out the alleged structural blaze at Yonge Street near Victoria Street.

The Office of the Fire Marshal was notified, officers say, and will be attending the scene.

South Simcoe police say anyone with any information can contact the police or Crime Stoppers.

