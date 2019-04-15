South Simcoe police investigate fire in Stroud
A A
South Simcoe officers are investigating a suspicious fire at a restaurant in Stroud, which they responded to around 12 a.m. Monday.
Police say there were no injuries and that the Innisfil Fire and Rescue Service put out the alleged structural blaze at Yonge Street near Victoria Street.
READ MORE: Man faces charges following Bradford head-on collision: South Simcoe police
The Office of the Fire Marshal was notified, officers say, and will be attending the scene.
South Simcoe police say anyone with any information can contact the police or Crime Stoppers.
WATCH BELOW: Twenty-two-year-old faces charges following arson spree on Whyte Avenue, Edmonton
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.