Winnipeg police say goodbye to very good officer

The Winnipeg Police Service is mourning the loss of a very good officer this week.

Police dog and community ambassador Griffin was a nine-year veteran of the force, serving from 2009 to 2018.

A German Shepherd born in Hlohovec, Slovakia, Griffin was the only German Shepherd dog in the K-9 unit when he joined the service.

He served as a general purpose dog who was also cross-trained in narcotics.

