Winnipeg police say goodbye to very good officer

The Winnipeg Police Service is mourning the loss of a very good officer this week.

Police dog and community ambassador Griffin was a nine-year veteran of the force, serving from 2009 to 2018.

A German Shepherd born in Hlohovec, Slovakia, Griffin was the only German Shepherd dog in the K-9 unit when he joined the service.

He served as a general purpose dog who was also cross-trained in narcotics.

Our thoughts and prayers are with PSD Griffin and Sgt Lowry. We are saddened to learn of Griffin's passing. Griffin faithfully served our community from August of 2009 to March of 2018. Not only did… https://t.co/ebkfOb9ywJ — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 14, 2019

