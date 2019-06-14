Winnipeg police say goodbye to very good officer
The Winnipeg Police Service is mourning the loss of a very good officer this week.
Police dog and community ambassador Griffin was a nine-year veteran of the force, serving from 2009 to 2018.
A German Shepherd born in Hlohovec, Slovakia, Griffin was the only German Shepherd dog in the K-9 unit when he joined the service.
He served as a general purpose dog who was also cross-trained in narcotics.
