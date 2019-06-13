Game 6 of NBA Finals to be shown at Kingston Memorial Centre

Due to poor weather and the unavailability of the Leon’s Centre, Game 6 of the NBA Finals will be shown at Kingston’s Memorial Centre.

The first four games of the series were shown on the inflatable screen used for movies in Springer Market Square, while Game 5 was shown at the Leon’s Centre due to rain.

Convocations for St. Lawrence College will be taking place at the Leon’s Centre on Thursday evening so the city has moved the sixth — and possibly last — viewing to the Memorial Centre at 303 York St.

Doors are set to open at 7:30 p.m., and tipoff will be at 9 p.m.

The city is suggesting viewers bring their own lawn chairs since only limited seating will be available. The Memorial Centre is a smoke- and alcohol-free space. Downtown Kingston will collect non-perishable food items on behalf of local food banks.

The broadcast will also be closed-captioned.

The Toronto Raptors have won three games while the Golden State Warriors have won two in the best-of-seven series since May 31. If the Raptors win on Thursday evening, they will earn their first-ever NBA title. If they don’t, both teams will move on to Game 7, and Kingston viewing parties for the game will be shared closer to its date.