McAllister back in CFL groove with big returns

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CALGARY – Tyreik McAllister didn’t know much about the Stampede Bowl, but the Calgary Stampeders’ big-play returner donned a cowboy hat Wednesday and said he’s ready to find out more.

The Stampeders (1-2) are at home Thursday to the Toronto Argonauts (2-1) in the Stampede Bowl, which was introduced last year to connect Calgary’s CFL game to the annual Calgary Stampede that dates back over 100 years and starts Friday.

A bespoke trophy resembling a horse’s head goes to Thursday’s winner at McMahon Stadium. Calgary beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for it in 2025.

The 28-year-old McAllister has scored return touchdowns in back-to-back games for the first time in his life at any level of football.

His second, which was a 90-yard punt return in the fourth quarter Saturday in Kelowna, B.C., was pivotal in a 41-33 win over the B.C. Lions for Calgary’s first victory this season.

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McAllister’s first was a 120-yard runback after a missed field goal in an overtime loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 3.

“No better feeling than returning one against anybody and then looking back and your teammates are coming to celebrate with you and the other team’s not there,” McAllister said.

He’s back in the CFL after a season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2023, when McAllister led the league in all-purpose yards and kickoff return average.

Calgary ranked last in total return yards last season. So the team sought a specialist in signing the five-foot-nine, 192-pound running back from Dillon, S.C., who appeared in a pair of pre-season and three regular-season games with the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders in 2024.

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McAllister was most recently with the United Football League’s Columbus Aviators.

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“I do think his legs are back,” Stampeders head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson said. “He hadn’t played a lot of football. He certainly hadn’t been in our league for a while.

“Even in the NFL and in the UFL, he hadn’t played a ton of football, but he has as advertised, in my opinion, been excellent.

“Our league has outstanding returners. We go up against them every week, and we’ve got the same guy, the guy that can hit a crease and he’s gone.”

The Argonauts also boast a return threat in Janarion Grant, whose 68-yard punt return to score in Friday’s 40-34 win over the defending Grey Cup champion Roughriders in Regina was his 14th return touchdown to rank third in CFL history.

McAllister, who has compiled a combined 359 yards on kickoff and punt returns with Calgary, says it took time to return to a CFL state of mind.

“My first year in Hamilton, that was my first year in the CFL. I was learning there,” he recalled. “I didn’t fully grasp the whole game the whole year, but I was comfortable enough to where I came back here and I was a little comfortable, but it’s still a process of getting back used to the game.

“I wouldn’t say I was fully comfortable, but I feel like I’m getting in the groove.”

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McAllister also pointed out the wind that buffeted McMahon in the team’s first two home games, and changed the trajectory of kicked footballs, “was a little wild for me.”

Both the Stampeders and Argonauts are operating on short weeks, with Calgary’s a day shorter, heading into Thursday’s tilt at McMahon.

“This is another tough opponent on the road,” Argonauts head coach Mike Miller said. “Calgary took Saskatchewan to double overtime, got the win last week against B.C.

“Dave does a nice job with that team. (Co-ordinator) Bob Slowik defence, they’re a physical group, they fly to the football. They’re certainly very opportunistic on offence also.

“They have a premier returner there, they’ve got physical cover teams so we’ve got another great challenge that we’re excited about, but it’s a challenge nonetheless.”

Toronto will be minus offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley (back) on Thursday. Calgary product Peter Nicastro shifts from centre to right guard with Domenico Piazza at starting centre.

Just over a week after he was signed by Calgary, Benny Sapp draws in at halfback for Jaydon Grant (ankle).

“I feel like I’m going to be ready,” Sapp said. “I would love to have more film time, but sometimes you’ve got to be a pro.”

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Calgary’s players collected straw cowboy hats from stacks near their dressing room door after Wednesday’s walkthrough, but defensive back Godfrey Onyeka wore his hat during some drills.

“This is my first time throwing one on,” McAllister said. “I’m liking it so far.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2026.

— With files from Dan Ralph in Toronto.