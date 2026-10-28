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1 comment

  1. TOny
    October 28, 2026 at 5:27 pm

    What a clown this guy is. He is preventing ANY prosperity for the west so he can keep the ONTARIO crowd happy and keep money back east. What a CLOWN. BC & Alberta NEED these tankers and the exports. We need to seperate from the East!

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Canada

Liberals keep B.C. oil tanker ban in place, vote down Conservative bill

By Nick Murray The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2026 5:18 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney signs multi-billion-dollar pact with B.C., maintains north coast oil tanker ban'
Carney signs multi-billion-dollar pact with B.C., maintains north coast oil tanker ban
RELATED: Carney signs multi-billion-dollar pact with B.C., maintains north coast oil tanker ban – Jul 2, 2026
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The Liberal government has voted to keep the B.C. oil tanker ban place, defeating a Conservative bill that would have repealed it.

MPs voted along party lines during second reading in the House of Commons today, with only the Conservatives voting to move the bill forward to the committee stage.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, who made a rare appearance after question period to vote in person on several bills today, struck a deal with the B.C. government earlier this summer to keep the ban in place.

Click to play video: 'Poilievre, Carney spar during spirited debate ahead of Conservatives’ Alberta-B.C. pipeline vote'
Poilievre, Carney spar during spirited debate ahead of Conservatives’ Alberta-B.C. pipeline vote

The existing law, the Oil Tanker Moratorium Act, prohibits tankers from carrying more than 12,500 metric tonnes of crude oil in areas along the northern coast of British Columbia.

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The Conservatives have argued the law is undermining Canada’s prosperity by limiting the potential for oil exports from B.C.’s northern coast to international markets.

Alberta originally envisioned that the proposed Pacific Link oil pipeline would export from the northern coast, but the route was revised this summer to go south to respect the ban.

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