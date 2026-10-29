Oilers close out road trip with strong win

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers closed out their road trip in ideal fashion, cooling off the surging Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

Tristan Jarry made 24 stops to earn the shutout as the Oilers snapped a two-game losing skid, defeating the rival Flames 4-0.

Mathieu Joseph, Mattias Ekholm, Kasperi Kapanen and Alex Formenton scored for the Oilers (9-2-2), who finished their five-game road trip with a 3-1-1 record. Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had two assists.

“Big wins against some good teams there early, it wasn’t necessarily pretty,” McDavid said. “I don’t like the Toronto game, but we were a minute away from winning the other night, losing in a shootout (to Detroit). There was lots to like from the homestand, lots to build on too as we continue to try and be better day in and day out.”

It was the ninth time the Oilers have earned a shutout win in the ‘Battle of Alberta’ and the first since Dec. 9, 2018.

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It was Jarry’s 24th career shutout.

“I thought he played great,” McDavid said. “He made some big saves, especially early in the game and in the second period there. He was really, really solid.”

McDavid extended his season-starting points streak to all 13 games, adding two assists to give him a league-leading 36 points. He also extended his campaign-starting assists streak to 13 games, setting a new record by surpassing the likes of Sebastian Aho, Ken Linseman and Wayne Gretzky for the longest in NHL history.

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“I thought the game was pretty solid, it’s what we needed to do tonight,” McDavid said. “Calgary had been playing really, really well and scoring lots of goals. We had to defend hard and find a way to get a win.”

Joseph opened the scoring 7:46 into the first period with his third of the season when Calgary honed in on McDavid, who was able to send it across to Joseph. Evan Bouchard also picked up an assist and has points in 11 of 13 games this season to lead all defencemen with 23 points.

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The Oilers extended their lead 4:52 into the second as Ekholm sent a long laser of a wrist shot through traffic and past Dustin Wolf for his second of the season in his return to the lineup from a concussion.

Kapanen made it 3-0 on the power play just 55 seconds into the third with a nice display of passing as McDavid sent it to Kapanen for his fourth. They added to their lead just 21 seconds later as Jason Dickinson stole a puck in the Calgary zone and fed it across to Formenton, who ripped in his second of the campaign.

“The big thing tonight is we had a good team game, everybody was involved,” Oilers head coach Mike Babcock said. “(Jarry) in the second period had to make some saves. But overall we looked after him good and he didn’t give up anything so that’s a really good night for him and a good confidence builder for him.”

The Oilers are now 7-0-1 when scoring first and 7-0 when leading after 40 minutes. By contrast, Calgary is 1-6 when allowing the first goal and 0-5 when behind after the second.

The Flames (5-7-0) saw a four-game winning streak come to an end and also have cause for concern as Cooley was run over in the crease by Oilers forward Colton Dach late in the first and did not return to start the second.

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“You don’t want to see anyone get hurt, let alone a guy that’s been playing some of his best hockey,” Wolf said. “It’s unfortunate, we have to try and build around it and not rely on one guy, we’re a whole group in here, that’s how we have to play.”

Dach said he had no intent to injure on the play.

“I mean, I hate going out for the second period and seeing him not lead their team out,” he said. “I’m just trying to take it to the net and create a chance. But really unfortunate that he got hurt.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2026.