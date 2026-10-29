Raptors defence clicking early in the season

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TORONTO – RJ Barrett knows that the Toronto Raptors have been the toughest team to score on early in the NBA season, but he’s a little scared to talk about it.

“Don’t jinx us, man,” Barrett said, shaking his head courtside at OVO Athletic Centre, when asked about Toronto’s defence.

But facts are facts.

The Raptors have limited their opponents to a league-low average of 102.5 points over the first four games of the season, including a 117-94 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves last Sunday that skewed the number.

“We’ve been a good defence the past couple years, so just trying to build off of that,” said Barrett, alluding to Toronto having the fifth-best defensive rating by the end of the 2025-26 regular season. “Everybody that’s coming into the game is focused, focused on the game plans, and I think we’re doing well, but we can take it to another level.”

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The Raptors (3-1) lead the league in steals, generating 14.3 per game, well ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers (12.5) and New Orleans Pelicans (12.3).

Head coach Darko Rajakovic said that generating turnovers is a result of good positioning and discipline.

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“When we do our schemes the way we’re supposed to do, when you’re disciplined, it puts us in position to be effective with our hands and to create steals and to make the other team turn the ball over a lot,” Rajakovic said courtside at Toronto’s training facility.

“Any time when we are one step behind or not in the right spots, that leads us to gambling. Gambling is never good for us on the defensive end of the floor. The more discipline we have, the more we’re doing what we’re supposed to do.”

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Barrett said that he likes the Raptors’ aggressive way of playing defence and getting turnovers for one simple reason.

“Easy buckets, man. Free buckets,” said Barrett. “The object of the game is to score more points than the other team, so if we could get some turnovers and get out in transition, get some easy buckets, that opens up the whole game for us.”

Toronto has set this high defensive standard despite missing two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Kawhi Leonard for half of their games. Leonard is out as he rehabilitates swelling in his left knee.

Media reports on Thursday said that Leonard will miss three to four weeks of the season, but Rajakovic said that the Raptors don’t have an exact timeline.

“Seven days from now, we’re going to review where he’s at and have a clearer plan,” said Rajakovic. “Right now, he’s going through the treatments.

“He’s reacting well to those treatments, and in seven days’ time, we’re gonna have a much better feel.”

The Raptors host the Orlando Magic (1-3) for the second game in a row on Friday. Toronto beat Orlando 129-99 on Wednesday, but Friday’s game will have higher stakes as it’s the first NBA Cup game for both teams.

Leonard, Nate Bittle (avulsion fracture in his right foot) and Malachi Smith (two-way contract) were all unavailable to play on Friday. The seven-foot Bittle was active during Raptors practice on Thursday, however.

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“I think it’s seven to 10 days that he’s been out of the boot already,” said Rajakovic. “So (Bittle) is slowly ramping up. He’s reacting really well to those workouts.

“He’s pain-free, and now we are in the process of reconditioning him and getting him ready.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2026.