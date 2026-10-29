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Sports

Rourke, Alexander lead CFL all-star selections

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted October 29, 2026 12:13 pm
2 min read
BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke (12) avoids a tackle attempt by Toronto Argonauts defensive back Tarvarus McFadden (2) during first half CFL football action in Toronto, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke (12) avoids a tackle attempt by Toronto Argonauts defensive back Tarvarus McFadden (2) during first half CFL football action in Toronto, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. GAC
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TORONTO – Quarterbacks Nathan Rourke of the B.C. Lions and Davis Alexander of the Montreal Alouettes headline the respective divisional All-CFL teams.

The CFL unveiled the East and West squads Thursday. Voting was conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada, CFL head coaches and fans.

Winnipeg running back Brady Oliveira and Edmonton fullback/tight end Skyler Griffith were also named to the West squad. The receiving corps is made up of Saskatchewan’s KeeSean Johnson, Austin Mack of the Elks, B.C.’s Keon Hatcher Sr., Calgary’s Jalen Philpot and the Riders’ Kian Schaffer-Baker.

Saskatchewan centre Logan Ferland anchors an offensive line that includes guards Christy Nkanu of Calgary and Carter O’Donnell of Edmonton. The tackles are Jarell Broxton of Winnipeg and Jermarcus Hardrick of the Riders.

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The defensive line consists of ends Clarence Hicks of Calgary and Malik Carney of Edmonton and tackles Jake Ceresna of Winnipeg and Jaylon Hutchings of the Stampeders.

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B.C.’s Darnell Sankey anchors a linebacking corps that includes Saskatchewan’s Jameer Thurman and B.C.’s Deontai Williams.

Edmonton cornerbacks Tyrell Ford and J.J. Ross are in a secondary that also includes Winnipeg’s Evan Holm and Kordell Jackson of the Elks at halfback and B.C.’s Jackson Findlay at safety.

Kicker Vincent Blanchard and punter Jake Julien of the Elks join Winnipeg returner Trey Vaval and Saskatchewan long-snapper Mike Benson on special teams.

Joining Alexander in the East backfield are teammates Travis Theis at running back and fullback/tight end Jacob Mason.

Montreal’s Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead anchor a receiving corps that includes Toronto’s Damonte Coxie and David Ungerer III and Ottawa’s Ayden Eberhardt.

Toronto centre Peter Nicastro and guards Pier-Olivier Lestage of Montreal and Brandon Revenberg of Hamilton make up the East offensive line with tackles Nick Callender and Tiger Shanks of the Alouettes.

The defensive line consists of ends Shawn Lemon of Toronto and Phillip Ossai of Hamilton as well as tackles Mustafa Johnson of Montreal and Ralph Holley of the Argos.

Toronto’s Isaac Darkangelo and Adarius Pickett, along with Montreal’s Tyrice Beverette, make up the linebacking corps.

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Montreal’s Lorenzo Burns and Toronto’s Benjie Franklin are the cornerbacks with Robert Kennedy III and Wesley Sutton, both of the Alouettes, at halfback and Ottawa’s Alonzo Addae at safety.

Montreal kicker José Maltos Díaz and Toronto punter James Burnip were the specialists. Janarion Grant of the Argos and Montreal long-snapper Louis-Philippe Bourassa rounded out the East special-teams unit.

The ’26 All-CFL Team will be announced Nov. 19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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