June 10, 2019 4:27 pm

Kingston moves Game 5 viewing of NBA Finals to Leon’s Centre due to rain

By Online Reporter  Global News

The showing of the Toronto Raptors game in Kingston's Springer Market Square has been rained out, but the game will still be shown at the Leon's Centre.

What might be the final game of the NBA Finals will no longer be shown in Springer Market Square on Monday evening but will be playing at the Leon’s Centre.

Since the finals began, the City of Kingston has been hosting viewings of the games between the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors in the square on the same inflatable screen used for Movies in the Square.

The Raptors have won three out the four games played since the series began on April 31.

Monday’s move to the Leon’s Centre is due to the rain forecasted for the evening, which is supposed to fall heavily over Kingston until early Tuesday morning.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m., and viewers are asked to enter through Gate 4, with doors opening at 7 p.m.

According to the city, if there is a need for Game 6 — that is, if the Raptors lose Monday evening — the showing will be held once again in Springer Market Square.

