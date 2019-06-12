Longtime Raptors fan in Kingston heading to Oakland for Game 6 of NBA Finals

When the Toronto Raptors and the Golden State Warriors compete in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Calif., on Thursday, one devoted fan from Kingston will be there.

Sean Kamin-Patterson found out on Monday night that he’s going to see Game 6 in person. Kamin-Patterson, a PhD student at Queen’s University, attended Kingston’s Jurassic Park viewing party at the Leon’s Centre and was picked from the crowd to win a contest.

READ MORE: Global News coverage of the NBA Finals

The prize? Two tickets to attend Game 6 in Oakland on Thursday, flights and accommodation included.

“It’s slowly starting to sink in,” he said. “It’s a great moment, and I’m so fortunate and lucky to be one of the few Canadians going to what could be a historic game on many levels.”

WATCH: Toronto Raptors fans getting ready for Game 6

The 34-year-old Toronto native has been a Raptors fans since the club’s inception back in 1995 and can’t wait to be there to cheer on his hometown team.

“There are many possibilities that exist, but I’m not a determinist,” he said. “But I’ll tell you, as long as the Raptors are breathing and the players are out on the court, we have a fighting chance, and I actually believe that we will win in Oakland.”

WATCH: Toronto NBA history — From 1st basket to Raptormania

A victory on Thursday would make the Raptors the first Canadian team to win an NBA championship.