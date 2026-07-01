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Sports

Oilers trade Darnell Nurse to Sharks

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted July 1, 2026 4:43 pm
1 min read
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EDMONTON – Darnell Nurse is done in the Alberta capital.

The Oilers traded the defenceman to the San Jose Sharks for fellow blueliners Shakir Mukhamadullin and Zack Sharp as part of a chaotic opening to NHL free agency Wednesday.

Selected seventh overall at the 2013 draft by Edmonton, Nurse has 88 goals and 236 assists for 324 points to go along with 725 penalty minutes in 798 regular-season games.

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The 31-year-old from Hamilton has added 29 points (seven goals, 22 assists) in 100 playoff games, including the Oilers’ two trips to the Stanley Cup final in 2024 and 2025.

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Nurse has struggled to live up to the eight-year, US$74-million contract he signed with Edmonton in 2021. He had just seven goals and 24 points in 82 games in 2025-26 for the Oilers, who didn’t retain any salary in the swap.

The Sharks also added defenceman Jacob Trouba, forward Mason Marchment and goalie Eric Comrie in free agency.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2026.

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