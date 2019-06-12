RCMP arrest wanted man in West Kelowna after lengthy search

A wanted man was arrested in West Kelowna on Tuesday morning, local police announced on Wednesday.

According to the RCMP, Dayton McAlpine was arrested outside a residence along Douglas Road. Police say prior to the arrest, they had been searching for McAlpine for more than a week.

“The arrest, which was conducted by uniformed members of the West Kelowna RCMP First Nations Policing section, went without incident,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The RCMP noted there was an outstanding arrest warrant for McAlpine.

Police added that McAlpine was remanded into custody and that his next court date is June 18 at 9:30 a.m.