Police tip leads to arrest, $30K of drugs seized in east Calgary

Calgary police seized more than $30,000 worth of drugs and charged one man after a tip from the public led to a drug trafficking investigation in Penbrooke Meadows.

Earlier this year, police received information about alleged drug activities at a home on Pennsburg Way S.E.

On June 6, police used members of the tactical unit, canine unit and patrol response team to search the residence, finding 17 people inside.

Police also seized 309 grams of methamphetamine, 36.6 grams of cocaine, a taser that was disguised as a cane and $1,350 in cash.

“Information from the community is a key factor in our success and we are grateful for the relationship we have with our community so that we can address these types of concerns,” Acting Staff Sgt. Sean Sherman said in a statement.

Irvin Lee Frederick Palmer, 58, was charged with drug trafficking, weapon possession and breach of recognizance charges.

Six more individuals were arrested on unrelated outstanding warrants.

In a statement, police said this investigation was the result of the ongoing Daylight Initiative, designed to target the growth of methamphetamine in Calgary.