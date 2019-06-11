Calgary police need information about April home invasion

Calgary police need more information for their investigation into a home invasion that happened in April.

On April 14 at 10:20 p.m., three men forced their way into a multi-family residence in the 1100 block of 11 Street S.W. after a homeowner opened the door, police said on June 11.

“The offenders held two adult homeowners at gunpoint until the offenders were subsequently scared off and left the residence,” police said in a news release.

No one was injured, officers said.

Police believe the suspects may have gone to the wrong address.

Investigators described the three suspects as:

A man between 20 and 25 years old, who is six feet tall with a slim build. He wore a black jacket with a small red logo on the upper left side, black pants, black runners with white soles, blue or purple gloves, a green camouflaged baseball cap with a black rim and a black scarf covering his face. A man between 20 and 25 years old, who is six feet tall with a slim build. He wore a blue-and-white striped Nike sports jacket with a large check mark on the back, black pants and black runners with white soles. A man between 20 and 25 years old, who is six feet tall with a slim build. He wore a black jacket with a white hooded sweater underneath, grey sweatpants, grey runners with white soles and a black baseball cap with a reflective sticker on the brim.

Police released this information two months later due to the “investigative needs” at this stage in the process.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the invasion or suspects to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.