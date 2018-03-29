Dog killed in home invasion in northeast Calgary

A dog was shot and killed in an apparent home invasion in Calgary’s northeast Wednesday night.

Calgary police said they were called to the 100 block of Margate Close N.E., near 36 St. N.E. around 11:36 p.m.

Police said a number of individuals entered the home and shots were fired inside the residence.

A pitbull ended up being shot and killed.

No one else was hurt and two suspects were arrested near the residence, police said.

Police said guns were recovered from the suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

The victims “are not being entirely cooperative,” police said.