Police search for suspects after south Calgary home invasion

One man was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his leg after a home invasion in south Calgary on Thursday night.

Police were called to a home in the 100-block of Chaparral Ridge Way SE at around 7:30 p.m.

Police said a number of people, possibly seven or eight, entered the home and assaulted two men. There were four people house at the time.

EMS said one man in his mid-30s was taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

The suspects left the scene in two or three vehicles, police said. So far, no one has been taken into custody.

Police do not think this was a random attack.

The investigation is ongoing.