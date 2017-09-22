Police search for suspects after south Calgary home invasion
One man was taken to hospital with stab wounds to his leg after a home invasion in south Calgary on Thursday night.
Police were called to a home in the 100-block of Chaparral Ridge Way SE at around 7:30 p.m.
Police said a number of people, possibly seven or eight, entered the home and assaulted two men. There were four people house at the time.
EMS said one man in his mid-30s was taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.
The suspects left the scene in two or three vehicles, police said. So far, no one has been taken into custody.
Police do not think this was a random attack.
The investigation is ongoing.
