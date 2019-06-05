Vancouver police searching for man wanted on multiple probation breaches
Vancouver police are on the lookout for a man wanted on six counts of breaching probation.
Police said 35-year-old David Hynd has managed to elude investigators for more than a month.
According to investigators, Hynd is known to spend time in downtown Vancouver, and could be behind the wheel of a black Dodge Ram with Alberta plates.
He is described as six-foot-three and 195 pounds with brown eyes and a shaved head.
Anyone who sees Hynd is asked to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers.
