June 5, 2019 6:08 pm

Vancouver police searching for man wanted on multiple probation breaches

By Online Journalist  Global News

David Hynd is wanted for six counts of Breach of Probation under the BC Offence Act.

Vancouver Police Department
Vancouver police are on the lookout for a man wanted on six counts of breaching probation.

Police said 35-year-old David Hynd has managed to elude investigators for more than a month.

According to investigators, Hynd is known to spend time in downtown Vancouver, and could be behind the wheel of a black Dodge Ram with Alberta plates.

He is described as six-foot-three and 195 pounds with brown eyes and a shaved head.

Anyone who sees Hynd is asked to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers.

