Vancouver police searching for man wanted on multiple probation breaches

Vancouver police are on the lookout for a man wanted on six counts of breaching probation.

Police said 35-year-old David Hynd has managed to elude investigators for more than a month.

According to investigators, Hynd is known to spend time in downtown Vancouver, and could be behind the wheel of a black Dodge Ram with Alberta plates.

He is described as six-foot-three and 195 pounds with brown eyes and a shaved head.

Anyone who sees Hynd is asked to call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers.

