May 24, 2019 2:59 pm

2 charged in robbery of East Vancouver senior, 1 remains at large

Two men have been charged in an alleged assault and robbery involving a senior on Vancouver’s Commercial Drive.

The incident is alleged to have happened on April 28 at a payday loan business about three blocks south of the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station.

Police said the 77-year-old victim had left with several hundred dollars in cash when he was followed by the suspects.

The pair allegedly followed the victim into a nearby grocery store before knocking him to the ground and fleeing with his wallet and cash, according to police.

Duncan McCaffery Fowler, 25, and Coleton Reid Szalay, 23, have now both been charged with robbery.

Coleton Reid Szalay, right, remains at large and is wanted by police.

Vancouver Police Department

Police said Fowler was arrested in Richmond on Thursday and has been released pending his next court appearance.

Szalay remains at large and is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911, or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

