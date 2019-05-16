Vancouver police searching for suspects who allegedly robbed, assaulted senior on Commercial Drive

Vancouver police need the public’s help in finding two suspects who allegedly robbed and assaulted a senior in the Commercial Drive area last month.

Police believe the two men followed the 77-year-old victim into a payday loan business three blocks from Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain station on April 28 around 4 p.m.

The senior left the store with several hundred dollars in cash, police said, and was followed by the suspects.

After following the senior into a nearby grocery store and pretending to shop, the suspects then allegedly knocked the victim to the ground after he left.

The suspects made away with the senior’s cash, wallet and identification. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“This appears to be a violent and targeted attack on a vulnerable member of our community,” VPD Const. Steve Addison said in a media release Thursday.

The release came along with pictures and video of the suspects inside the payday loan business. Police are hoping the public will recognize and help identify them.

We need your help identifying 2 suspects who robbed a senior citizen in #Vancouver last month. The 2 men were in the area of Commercial Drive & north Grandview Hwy on Apr. 28 around 4pm when they knocked a 77-year-old man to the ground & robbed him. https://t.co/y4kZ5Bickt #VPD pic.twitter.com/oSQdyoWNK4 — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) May 16, 2019

“We would like these men to come forward, or for anyone who knows them to contact police, so we can talk about what happened,” Addison said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.