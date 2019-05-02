Saanich police investigating violent hotel robbery caught on video

Police are investigating after a hotel employee was grabbed, dragged into an office and restrained during a violent robbery in Saanich early Thursday morning.

Surveillance video released by Saanich police shows two masked suspects entering the Howard Johnson Hotel and Suites on Elk Lake Drive around 4 a.m.

After leaping over the front desk, one suspect puts his hand over the lone desk clerk’s mouth.

READ MORE: Man arrested after allegedly trying to carjack 2 vehicles in Saanich

The employee’s face can briefly be seen, his eyes wide with terror as he’s dragged off-camera into a nearby room while the second suspect follows them.

Police say the suspects made off with “a significant amount” of money, leaving the employee injured and restrained in the office.

A hotel guest then heard the employee’s calls for help and freed him from his restraints.

READ MORE: Warrant issued for Saanich home invasion suspect considered armed and dangerous

Police say the employee suffered minor injuries and is expected to recover. He is currently receiving support from victims’ services.

The two suspects are both described as Caucasian men in their 20s. One suspect is 5’9″ in height, while the second is “a little bit taller.”

WATCH: (Aired March 7, 2018) Police release video of violent East Vancouver pot shop robbery

Anyone with information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Saanich police.

Global News has reached out to Howard Johnson’s owners Wyndham Hotels and Resorts for comment.