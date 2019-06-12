Traffic
June 12, 2019 5:49 pm

16-year-old Pikangikum First Nation evacuee killed in car crash: officials

By Staff The Canadian Press

The fire near the eastern edge of Pikangikum First Nation, which led to the community being evacuated.

COCHRANE, Ont. – Officials say a 16-year-old girl who had been evacuated from a remote First Nation in northern Ontario was hit by a car and killed on Wednesday.

The chief of Pikangikum First Nation says Kelsey Strang was one of more than 2,000 community members forced from their homes by a nearby forest fire.

Chief Amanda Sainnawap says Strang had been evacuated to Cochrane, Ont.

She says the girl was struck early Wednesday morning and died at the scene.

Her death came as some fire evacuees have started to return home.

Sainnawap says Strang will be missed.

“We are a close-knit community,” she said in a statement. “We will struggle under these conditions to ensure that the immediate and extended family, as well as friends and classmates of the girl, will have access to support and counselling in whichever host community they may be in.”

