Suspects sought after person sent to hospital trying to stop break-in at neighbour’s Beaumont home

The RCMP are asking for tips as they look for three suspects in an attempted break and enter in Beaumont that sent a Good Samaritan to hospital.

Police said officers were alerted to a break-in at a residence at 10:43 p.m. on Monday night. They said the person who broke in was confronted by a neighbour.

“During an ensuing struggle, the neighbour sustained injuries while trying to stop the suspect from fleeing the scene,” the RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.

“The neighbour was transported to an Edmonton hospital… treated, and then released from hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police said the victim was an adult but did not disclose their gender.

According to the RCMP, the homeowner whose residence was broken into was not home at the time.

“The RCMP believe the break and enter was not random in nature,” police said. “Beaumont RCMP continue to investigate.”

The suspect reportedly left the scene in a 2008 or 2009 four-door, black Dodge Ram pickup truck that has silver rails on the side. Police believe there were two other people in the vehicle at the time.

All three suspects are males.

The first suspect was described as being about five foot eight and with a thin build. He was wearing a dark hoodie with the hood up and a black balaclava with a white or silver skull on it. He was also wearing dark jogging or track pants.

The second suspect has long hair and was wearing dark clothing.

The third suspect was wearing glasses and dark clothing.

On Tuesday, police warned people that if they see a crime in progress, they should call 911 immediately and not confront the suspect(s).

Anyone with information about Monday’s break and enter or the suspects or the suspect vehicle is asked to call the Beaumont RCMP detachment at 780-929-7400. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.