May 7, 2019 7:48 am

Homeowner confronts suspect in Oxford County break-and-enter: OPP

By Staff 980 CFPL

Police said a suspect allegedly broke into a shop on the property on Culloden Line.

Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File
Oxford County OPP say a homeowner managed to take down a suspect who allegedly broke into a shop on their property on Monday morning.

It was between 3:30 a.m. and 3:45 a.m. when a man went to an address on Culloden Line and allegedly broke into a shop on the property, police said.

The homeowner confronted the suspect and they got into a verbal confrontation which police said escalated into a physical fight.

The suspect took off and the homeowner followed, according to police. There was another physical altercation before the suspect was subdued, officers said.

Police arrived on scene and took a 45-year-old man from Woodstock into custody.

He faces a number of charges including break-and-enter, assault and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

The OPP is reminding everyone to be aware of their personal safety and call 911 if a crime is in progress.

