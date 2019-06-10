New Brunswick RCMP investigating suspected arson of garbage truck

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating the suspected arson of a municipal garbage truck in Eel River Crossing, N.B.

Police say they received a report of a damaged garbage truck just after 10 a.m. on Sunday.

READ MORE: RCMP seek public’s help following reports of a man with a weapon in Perth-Andover

The Mounties say they believe the fire occurred sometime between 11 p.m. on June 8 and 9 a.m. on June 9.

The truck was parked on a property on Welsh Road at the time of the fire.

WATCH: 2 dead, 1 seriously injured in northwest Calgary fire; homicide detectives investigating

The police are now asking anyone with information on the fire or the identity of those responsible to contact them at 506-789-600 or call Crime Stoppers.