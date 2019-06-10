Crime
New Brunswick RCMP investigating suspected arson of garbage truck

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating after police received reports of a damaged municipal garbage truck on Sunday.

New Brunswick RCMP are investigating the suspected arson of a municipal garbage truck in Eel River Crossing, N.B.

Police say they received a report of a damaged garbage truck just after 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The Mounties say they believe the fire occurred sometime between 11 p.m. on June 8 and 9 a.m. on June 9.

The truck was parked on a property on Welsh Road at the time of the fire.

The police are now asking anyone with information on the fire or the identity of those responsible to contact them at 506-789-600 or call Crime Stoppers.

