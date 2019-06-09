RCMP seek public’s help following reports of a man with a weapon in Perth-Andover

New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is possibly armed with a weapon who was spotted in Perth-Andover Saturday.

Police say that at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a call about a man walking a trail near Grierson Street with what appeared to be a firearm.

People attending an event at the nearby Royal Canadian Legion were asked to stay inside while police searched for the man, RCMP say.

A Police Service Dog was deployed to the scene to assist in the search.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m., officers advised those in the Legion that they could leave as the immediate area had been cleared.

Ultimately, police say the man was not found. He was last spotted running into a wooded area near Legion Street.

The man is described as being short and bald. He was wearing jeans, no shirt but with a grey t-shirt wrapped around his arm.

He reportedly had several tattoos.

RCMP are asking anyone who has information on the man to contact police 506-273-5000 or to call Crime Stoppers.